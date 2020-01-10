TEMPLE — Temple Historical Society is seeking new recipes from residents to include in the update of the 1980 Historical Society Cookbook.

“We are keeping the original recipes and adding the recipes of this generation,” said Betsy Graves, vice president of the society. “We are hoping Temple families will give us their favorite recipes to include in the book.”

The update will also include photos of those who contributed to the original book, Graves said.

Residents wishing to add a favorite recipe or two to the cookbook should drop them off at the Town Office, 258 Temple Road. Historical society members will also collect or pick up recipes from residents, Graves said.

All recipes need to be submitted by Monday, Jan. 27. The updated cookbook is expected to be published by early spring. All proceeds will benefit the society.

For more information contact Graves at 778-0837 or Jean Mitchell at 778-2462.

