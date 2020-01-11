Johnathon Harper, 22, Sabattus, furnishing liquor to a minor on June 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 72 hours.

Jacob R. Shuman, 40, Lewiston, fishing without valid license on Aug. 10, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Brenda Hudon, 53, Lisbon, domestic violence assault, priors on Sept. 26, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 60 days.

Brittny E. Freeman, 27, Brunswick, two charges of trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on Sept. 28, 2018, first charge found guilty; second charge found guilty; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty.

Stacey Clement, 51, Auburn, four charges aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, assault, criminal mischief on Sept. 26, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced eight years with all but three years suspended, probation three years, restitution $100; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge found guilty, sentenced three years; sixth charge dismissed; seventh charge dismissed.

Thanh Le Hai, 49, Portland, operating while license suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without license on Sept. 30, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500; second charge dismissed.

Megan E. McKeen, 20, Jay, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions, violating condition of release on Sept. 28, 2018, first charge found guilty; sentenced 48 hours; second charge found guilty, sentenced 48 hours.

Julianna Siagel, 23, Edgecomb, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Sept. 2, 2018, dismissed.

Nadine E. Berube, 36, Lisbon Falls, two charges operating under the influence (alcohol) on July 7, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Max L. Gbetibouo, 45, operating while license suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without license on Sept. 8, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $250; second charge dismissed.

Matthew A. Bradeen, 41, Lisbon, failure to extinguish fire on July 9, 2018, dismissed.

Anthony P. Holland, 31, Lisbon Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Rebecca Fuller, 27, Durham, violating condition of release on Aug. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Katherine Holt, 34, Portland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 31, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Julie A. Spaulding, 48, Sabattus, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, criminal trespass on Sept. 19, 2018, charges dismissed.

Kaelee Graham, 23, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 19, 2018, filed.

Keith Denecker, 40, Portland, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Sept. 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced four days, license suspended 150 days.

Charles E. McCausland, 35, Livermore, trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on June 14, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 120 days; second charge dismissed.

Abdillahi F. Bouh, 46, Portland, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Sept. 19, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty.

Corey K. Clark, 38, Dorchester, Mass., operating under the influence (alcohol), driving to endanger on July 21, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Lisa Y. Roy, 45, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 29, 2018, filed.

Meghan Allen, 29, Mechanic Falls, operating under the influence (alcohol) prior on Aug. 25, 2018, dismissed.

Samuel M. Warner, 30, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 30, 2018, dismissed.

Steven Case, 30, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 18, 2018, found guilty, sentenced three years with all but nine months one day suspended, probation two years, restitution $1,048.99.

Lamar Santiago, 22, Bronx, N.Y., aggravated forgery on May 18, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 12 months, restitution $100.

Karrissa J. Bryant, 24, Bethel, failure to stop, provide information on Sept. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Ronald Searles, 32, Monmouth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on July 19, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 14 days.

John Thibodeau, 30, Sabattus, violating condition of release on Sept. 29, 2018, dismissed.

Lance L. Pangelinan, 25, Livermore Falls, violating condition of release on Sept. 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Christopher LaRochelle, 38, Poland, criminal trespass on Sept. 28, 2018, found guilty, sentenced two days.

Brad W. Johnson, 40, Lewiston, failure to notify of motor vehicle, failure to make oral or written accident report on Oct. 10, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $300; second charge dismissed.

Robert Anthony, 38, Auburn, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, priors, operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, on Oct. 4, 2018, charges dismissed.

Felix R. Pork, 32, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol) prior on Oct. 7, 2018, fined $700, sentenced seven days, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Anthony Wight, 28, Auburn, domestic violence assault, criminal trespass, assault on Oct. 5, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $300.

Joshua M. Hazlett, 32, Auburn, discharge firearm or crossbow near dwelling on Oct. 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Andrew C. Ryder, 34, Wilton, violating condition of release on Oct. 13, 2018, found guilty, sentenced seven days.

Jolene B. Miles, 44, Greene, violating condition of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on Oct. 13, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced four days.

Ann Loudermilk, 52, Auburn, domestic violence assault, assault on Oct. 13, 2018, first charge found guilty; second charge found guilty.

Timothy Darnell, 55, Harrison, assault on Sept. 7, 2018, dismissed.

Wylie L. Harris, 61, Lewiston, two charges domestic violence criminal threatening, priors on Oct. 17, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced 56 days.

Lexus Eirby, 19, Lewiston, assault, violating condition of release, terrorizing, criminal use of disabling chemicals on Oct. 16, 2018, charges dismissed.

Justine M. Couture, 29, Palermo, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Oct. 16, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced 45 days.

Nathan O. Leach, 47, Gorham, driving to endanger on Sept. 9, 2018, filed.

Jeremy J. Guenette, 41, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, two charges violating condition of release on Oct. 16, 2018, charges dismissed.

Patrik Fox, 20, Buckfield, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on Sept. 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Nicholas A. Bourgoin, 37, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Lisa M. Martin Ingalls, 31, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, suspended $500.

John L. Oberton, 27, Wilton, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, failure to provide correct name, address, date of birth, violating condition of release on Oct. 17, 2018, first charge found guilty; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty; fourth charge found guilty.

Khyree Thompson, 29, Roxbury, Mass., aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, criminal forfeiture of property, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug on Oct. 17, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge forfeited; third charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced 15 months.

Matthew P. Davis, 36, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $600, sentenced seven days, license suspended one year.

Lisa M. Martin Ingalls, 31, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Sept. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $600.

Stephen J. Warren, 40, Lewiston, unlawful possession of heroin on Sept. 14, 2018, dismissed.

Eric Wilkins, 30, Chesterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, burglary of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief on Oct. 21, 2018, first charge probation revocation, sentenced 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, sentenced 60 days all suspended.

Ainslie D. Dow, 25, Poland, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Oct. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $600.

Brian Weber, 52, Industry, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on Sept. 20, 2018, dismissed.

Chase Mueller, 21, Gettysburg, Pa., motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on Sept. 16, 2018, dismissed.

Thomas M. Mikkonen, 60, Paris, failure to stop, remain, provide information, failure to make oral or written accident report on Sept. 29, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 30 days; second charge dismissed.

Crystal Hatch, 37, Monmouth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $200, restitution $27.85.

John H. Dow, 49, Skowhegan, two charges domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, assault on Oct. 23, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, sentenced eight days; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced eight days.

Garrett J. Durham, 25, Brunswick, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Aug. 20, 2018, filed.

Angela L. Dean, 36, Rumford, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Anne Albison, 28, Poland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 21, 2018, filed.

Danielle L’Heureux, 42, Auburn, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Oct. 20, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Gerald A. Whitney, 63, Wilton, two charges operating under the influence (alcohol) on Oct. 19, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced five days, license suspended 150 days.

Destiny Powers, 25, Auburn, violating protection from abuse order on Oct. 25, 2018, filed.

Shelby Foss, 26, Lewiston, trafficking in prison contraband, violating condition of release on Oct. 23, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced 90 days.

Daryl K. Paul, 27, Brooklyn, N.Y., operating under the influence (drugs or combination), driving to endanger on Sept. 3, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 90 days.

Molly Vincent, 23, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on Oct., 12, 2018, filed.

Jason Grizzard, 35, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Clayton Chapman III, 29, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 20, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 21 days.

Dyanna M. Jackson, 34, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, violating condition of release on Sept. 11, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced three days.

Vincent Rinaldi, 20, Litchfield, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on Sept. 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Victor A. Kohutka, 55, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of heroin, trafficking in prison contraband, operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 29, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge probation revocation, sentenced 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; third charge probation revocation, sentenced 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; fourth charge dismissed.

Raymond Collins, 56, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening on Oct. 27, 2018, charges dismissed.

Michael Michalak, 24, West Brookfield, Mass., cruelty to animals on Sept. 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Chesley Johnson, 39, Sorrento, operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 5, 2018, filed.

Michael J. Haskell, 49, Mechanic Falls, operating vehicle without license on Sept. 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Joseph Dehetre, 35, Mechanic Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 16, 2018, dismissed.

Tyler S. Merrill, no date of birth noted in file, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Oct. 6, 2018, filed.

Wilbert Smith, 47, Lewiston, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors, on Oct. 30, 2018, dismissed.

Brianna Welch, 24, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 28, 2018, filed.

Timothy L. Vye, 40, Litchfield, operating under the influence (alcohol), prior, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on Oct. 26, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced seven days, license suspended three years, registration suspended; second charge dismissed.

Joel Arel, 47, Auburn, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on Oct. 19, 2018, dismissed.

Donald Tripp, 38, Lewiston, terrorizing, harassment by telephone on Nov. 5, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced 21 days.

Zalmer J. Nichols, 45, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Oct. 24, 2018, dismissed.

Casandra M. Sonoqui, 26, Biddeford, operating under the influencing (alcohol), violating condition of release on Nov. 3, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed.

Archer B. Shapeleigh, 31, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation, operating while license suspended or revoked on May 4, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 10 days.

Todd M. Chase, 38, Lisbon, two charges theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on April 1, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced four years with all but nine months one day suspended, probation two years, restitution $3,000; second charge dismissed.

Todd M. Chase, 38, Lisbon, two charges theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on May 25, 2018, found guilty, sentenced four years with all but nine months one day suspended, probation two years, restitution $199.

Taylor Graffam, 25, Windham, domestic violence assault, priors, on June 15, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 30 months.

Jordin Small, 20, Charleston, two charges theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 21, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced one year, restitution $1,877.74; second charge found guilty, sentenced 60 days.

Shelby Breton, 22, Lewiston, two charges violating condition of release on Oct. 29, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced 180 days all but one day suspended, administrative release sentence one year.

Anthony W. Stark, 50, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation, three priors, attaching false plates on Oct. 17, 2018, first charge found guilty; second charge dismissed.

Kasie A. Poulin, 34, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on Oct. 15, 2018, first charge found guilty; sentenced 10 hours community service; second charge found guilty, sentenced 10 hours community service.

Brianna Nile, 26, Harrison, operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 18, 2018, filed.

Courtney Quinn, 28, Jay, operating after habitual offender revocation, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Sept., 8, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $600.

Natasha Pakalnis, 29, Canton, operating under the influence (alcohol), endangering the welfare of a child on Sept. 23, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended one year two months; second charge dismissed.

Samantha Letourneau, 29, Turner, operating after license suspension on Sept. 27, 2018, dismissed.

Joeb M. Turgeon, 46, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation on Oct, 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 30 days.

Jessika Werger, 19, Auburn, violating condition of release on Oct. 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Jacob Mailoux, 30, Lewiston, rule violating, possession or using alcohol on duty on Sept. 20, 2018, filed.

Joel E. Williams, 21, Wiscasset, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on Oct. 18, 2018, dismissed.

Timothy A. Giggey, 40, Auburn, aggravated assault, domestic violence terrorizing, priors, domestic violence assault, priors, on Nov. 7, 2018, charges dismissed.

Rene E. Cloutier, 42, Auburn, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on Oct. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $350.

Muriah A. St. Amant, 36, Leeds, two charges operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Aug. 23, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Melissa L. Tuomivirta, 42, Sabattus, violating condition of release on Oct. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Christopher Palmer, 31, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jordan Lord, 23, Greene, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 27, 2018, filed.

James Brooks, 66, Buckfield, operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 20, 2018, filed.

Benjamin W. Milliken, 24, Poland, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on Aug. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Joseph Dehetre, 35, Mechanic Falls, criminal trespass on Sept. 2, 2018, found guilty, sentenced three days.

Randy A. Bosquet, 49, Otisfield, operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release on Sept. 14, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $600, sentenced seven days, license suspended one year; second charge dismissed.

Michael W. Greve, 41, Pittston, two charges operating under the influence (alcohol) on Nov. 3, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $650, license suspended 150 days.

Jacob G. Sharpe, 23, Sidney, obstructing report of crime on Nov. 3, 2018, dismissed.

Christopher Rayner, 20, Scarborough, operating vehicle without license, condition/restrictions on July 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Austin Morin, 24, Lewiston, domestic violence terrorizing on Nov. 3, 2018, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Nov. 1, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 180 days with all but two days suspended, probation one year six months; second charge dismissed.

Wesley J. Jackson, 37, Livermore Falls, aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence assault on Nov. 10, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, sentenced 270 days with all but three days suspended, probation two years.

David S. Wright, 53, Auburn, unlawful use of permit on Oct. 12, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Edward Smith, 45, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Stephen M. Witham Jr., 47, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, on Oct. 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced six months.

Diane L. Perry, 62, Norway, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Oct. 5, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 364 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Joseph A. Chase, 31, Sabattus, domestic violence assault, priors, two charges reckless conduct, criminal mischief, obstructing report of crime, violating condition of release on Nov. 13, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced four years six months with all but one year suspended, probation one year; second charge found guilty, sentenced four years six months with all but one year suspended, probation one year; third charge found guilty, sentenced four years and six months with all but one year suspended, probation one year; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge dismissed; sixth charge dismissed.

Gary N. Merrill, 41, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 11, 2018, found guilty, sentenced five days, restitution $9.99.

Kaleb Humiston, 20, Farmington, operating under the influence (alcohol), operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on Oct. 20, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended one year and two months; second charge dismissed.

Mark M. Moize, 41, Leeds, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Aug. 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced four days, license suspended 150 days.

Robert Parker, 51, Lewiston, unlawful possession methamphetamine, priors, unlawful possession heroin, priors, unlawful possession of oxycodone on Nov. 15, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $200, sentenced four years with all but eight months suspended, probation two years; second charge found guilty, fined $200, suspended $200, sentenced four years with all but eight months suspended; third charge found guilty, fined $200, suspended $200, sentenced four years with all but eight months suspended.

Gavin Chrostek, 22, Augusta, two charges domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing on Nov. 16, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced 364 days with all but seven days suspended, probation one year; third charge found guilty, sentenced 364 days with all but seven days suspended, probation one year.

Bonnie L. Siderio, 49, North Monmouth, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Nov. 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Alan M. Roberge, 26, Auburn, aggravated assault, obstructing report of crime, criminal restraint on Nov. 18, 2018, charges dismissed.

Jesse Harriman, 31, Jay, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Nov. 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Tamyka Chandler, 20, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $83.53.

Michelle Taylor, 45, Saco, operating after registration suspended on Sept. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, sentenced 10 hours community service.

Crystal Pinkham, 27, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on Oct. 15, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced seven days; second charge found guilty, sentenced seven days.

Eddie Massie, 36, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on Nov. 18, 2018, found guilty, sentenced two days.

Stephanie A. Gravel, 32, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Nov. 20, 2018, found guilty, sentenced seven days.

Eugene HW Boyce, 59, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Oct. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Jennifer Schwicker, 47, Durham, violating protection from abuse order on Nov. 20, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Nicholas A. Bourgoin, 37, Auburn, operating after registration suspended on Nov. 2, 2018, dismissed.

Peter A. Roberts, 27, Auburn, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Nov. 20, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 10 days.

Brandi Gauthier, 36, Lewiston, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Nov. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $25.

Patrick E. Legee, 54, Auburn, assault on Oct. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Isaiah W. Calder, 22, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 31, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Jeremy J. Guenette, 41, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, operating vehicle without license, violating condition of release on Oct. 1, 2018, charges dismissed.

Jeremy J. Guenette, 41, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on Sept. 22, 2018, charges dismissed.

