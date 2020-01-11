The New Jersey Titans flexed their muscle through the first 40 minutes, scoring six goals en route to a 7-4 victory over the Maine Nordiques in front of 1,309 fans at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston on Saturday.

The Titans (25-6-1, 51 points) came out firing in the opening period. Brody Medeiros scored on the power play in the middle of the frame, and with about five minutes remaining in the period, Josef Glamos found the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.

Then, with less than two minutes to play in period, Chris Garbe stretched the Titans advantage to 3-0.

Isaiah Fox put the Nordiques (15-22-2, 32 points) on the board with a second-period goal.

Any momentum Maine might have gained from that goal was short-lived. Mitch Machlitt restored the Titans three-goal lead, and Kyle Jeffers added a short-handed tally that was followed 20 seconds later by a Daniel Dimon that made it 6-1 with 6:33 remaining in the second.

Trent Grimshaw scored on the power play for the Nordiques in the third period.

Both teams were 1-for-5 on the man advantage.

Nick Desantis scored for New Jersey in the final period. It was his second goal of the weekend, as he scored on Friday night in the Nordiques’ 7-2 win over the division-leading Titans.

Maine added two goals 48 seconds apart late in the third period goals. Ignat Belov picked up the Nordiques third goal and defenseman Casper Soderling potted the fourth.

Wesley Mankowski, making his second straight start for the Nordiques after signing with the team prior to Friday’s game, made 22 saves on 26 shots. He was replaced after giving up the fourth goal by Avery Sturtz (14 saves).

Arseni Sergeev made 30 saves for the Titans.

