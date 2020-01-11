LISBON — Lisbon started strong and hit free throws down the stretch to earn a 57-43 boys basketball win over Hall-Dale on Saturday.

The Greyhounds (6-3) opened up a 17-2 lead by the end of the first quarter. Then, in the fourth, they closed out the win by making eight of 13 shots at the free throw line.

Lisbon’s DJ Douglass made three 3-pointers and seven foul shots to lead all scorers with 18 points. Ring Ring added 12 points to the win and Charlie Doyle finished with eight.

Josh Nadeau scored a team-high 14 points for Hall-Dale (6-3). Patrick Rush added 12 points and Caleb Peaslee had 11.

Leavitt 71, Morse 43

BATH — Joziah Learned scored 10 of his 14 points in the first quarter as the Hornets (7-2) raced out to a 29-9 lead en route to a win over the Shipbuilders (1-8) on Saturday.

Keegan Melanson paced Leavitt with 16 points, Cole Morin contributed 15 and Wyatt Hathaway added 12.

Boden Gould led Morse with 13 points.

Oxford Hills 59, Noble 51

NORTH BERWICK — Junior forward Hayden Paine recorded a team-high 16 points as Oxford Hills took over in the third period and earned their first win of the season with a 59-51 triumph over Noble in boys basketball action Saturday.

The Vikings (1-9) outscored the Knights (1-9) by a margin of 20-13 in the third, roughly the difference at the final buzzer. Junior forward Cole Huckins scored 14 points, while freshman guard Elias Soehren added 12 for Oxford Hills.

Senior guard Garrett Brown made four field goals, including three from beyond the arc, for a team-leading 16 points for Noble, while senior forward Tyreek Rose contributed 15.

Rangeley 66, Islesboro 31

RANGELEY — Nolan Boone and Ian Lillis each had 15 points to pace Rangeley Lakers to a 66-31 victory in boys basketball play Saturday.

Matthew Stout chipped in with 14 points for the Lakers (9-1).

Sam Jagger led Isleboro (1-7) with 10 points and Shamus Dove had eight.

St. Dom’s 55, Richmond 53

AUBURN — Eli St. Laurent scored 15 points to pace St. Dom’s to a 55-53 boys basketball win Saturday.

Gabe Carey and Marshal Adams each had 14 points for the Saints (4-5).

Calob Densmore scored 18 points to lead the Bobcats (4-6), while Kenny Bing and Dakota Gilpatrick each had 15 points in the loss.

Gray-New Gloucester 81, Freeport 66

FREEPORT — Jay Hawkes poured in 24 points to lead Gray-New Gloucester to an 81-66 victory over Freeport in boys basketball action Saturday.

The Patriots managed to outscore the Falcons by 15 points in the middle frames. Hawkes’ points game on seven field goals, including a 3-pointer, and four free throws. Matthew Johnson contributed 16 points, while Nick Pelletier posted 14 for Gray-New Gloucester.

Five different players scored at least 10 points for the Falcons, with Blaine Cockburn posting 14 and Heath Cockburn tabulating 12 in the losing effort.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cheverus 63, Lewiston 33

PORTLAND — Lauren Jordan scored 16 points and Jillian Lizotte added 12 tp propel the Stags (8-3) past the Blue Devils (3-7).

Maddy Foster scored 13 points for the Blue Devils.

Edward Little 37, Deering 30

PORTLAND — Chantel Ouellette dropped in 15 points as the Red Eddies (3-8) edged the Rams (0-10).

Hannah Chaput added 13 points for Edward Little, which won its third consecutive game.

Ella McGowan scored seven points, and Kaylee True-Magee and Madison Alves had six apiece for Deering, which closed to within one in the fourth quarter before Edward Little pulled away.

Freeport 42, Gray-New Gloucester 27

FREEPORT — Rachel Wall and Caroline Smith scored 12 points apiece as the Falcons (7-3) cruised past the Patriots (6-4).

Catriona Gould added six points.

Jordan Grant and Abby Michaud each scored eight points for Gray-New Gloucester.

Oxford Hills 62, Noble 39

PARIS — Cassidy Dumont scored 15 points as the Vikings (10-1) handled the Knights (6-4).

Maggie Hartnett added 14 points, making four 3-pointers, and Julia Colby had 13.

Raegan Kelly paced Noble with 15 points.

Rangeley 73, Islesboro 4

RANGELEY — Unbeaten Rangeley hosted winless Islesboro on Saturday and rolled to a 73-4 girls basketball win.

Olivia Pye scored a game-high 15 points for the Lakers (11-0). Winnie LaRochelle added 13, as did Ellah Smith, who hit three 3-pointers. Lauren Eastlack scored 10 points and had eight steals, while Emily Eastlack contributed six points and eight assists.

Sophia Lau and Rylee Sienkiewicz each scored two points for Islesboro (0-6).

St. Dom’s 58, Richmond 32

AUBURN — Becca Zimmerman drained a game-high 19 points to lead St. Dom’s to a 58-32 victory over Richmond in girls basketball action Saturday.

Jessica Zimmerman scored 12 points and Mia-Angelina Leslie added 10 for the Saints.

Bryannah Shea led the Bobcats with 11 points.

Leavitt 44, Morse 35

TURNER — Taylor White registered a game-high 14 points to lead Leavitt to a 44-35 victory over Morse in girls basketball action Saturday.

The Hornets lead 22-10 at the midpoint. Emma Chiasson contributed 11 points for Leavitt.

Dory Kulis paced the Shipbuilders with 11 points, highlighted by three field goals from beyond the arc.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Lewiston 3, Falmouth 0

FALMOUTH — Alyssa Marcoux started the scoring early as Lewiston blanked Falmouth 3-0 in girls hockey action Saturday.

Marcoux’s goal game at the 2:12 mark of the first period off an assist from Brie Dube. Bailee St. Hilaire and Paige Pomerleau rounded out the scoring for Lewiston.

Lewiston was strong on offense, taking 55 shots to the Yachtsmen’s three.

BOYS HOCKEY

York 4, Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse 0

DOVER, N.H. — Tyler Conant scored twice and Ben Soares recorded the shutout as the Wildcats (4-4) defeated Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse (1-6-1) in Dover, New Hampshire.

York also got goals from Colin Butters and Aiden Dowling.

