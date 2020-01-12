If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at http://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/ Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Last week’s mystery photo was taken in front of the Peru Town Office.  Several people mentioned that it was also the site of the former elementary school that was recently torn down while others knew that the “Paul Bunyon” chair was one of several donated to River Valley locations by the River Valley Chamber of Commerce. 
In a random drawing, Raquel Welch, of Peru, Maine was chosen as the winner.

 

 

 

 

 

