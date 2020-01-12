NEWARK, N.J.— Louis Domingue stopped 26 shots against his former team as the New Jersey Devils beat Tampa Bay 3-1 Sunday night, ending the Lightning’s franchise record-tying 10-game winning streak.

Travis Zajac, Andy Greene and Miles Wood scored for the disappointing Devils, who fired General Manager Ray Shero less than two hours before the start of the game. New Jersey made the playoffs once in his four-plus year tenure.

Tyler Johnson scored for the Lightning, who tied their consecutive wins record on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Philadelphia. Curtis McElhinney made 17 saves in getting the start in place of Andrei Vasilevskiy, who had shutouts in the last two games.

The 10-game winning streak was tied for the longest in the league this season. The Islanders also won 10 in a row.

The win capped an outstanding weekend for New Jersey. It beat Washington 5-1 on Saturday and knocked off the NHL’s hotting team on Sunday.

PREDATORS 1, JETS 0: Juuse Saros made 28 saves for his first shutout of the season, Kyle Turris scored in the first period and Nashville topped host Winnipeg.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots for the Jets, who have lost six straight at home.

Predators captain Roman Josi had his points streak end at 12 games.

CANUCKS 4, WILD 1: Elias Pettersson scored his 21st goal and fellow All-Star Jacob Markstom stopped 23 shots in Vancouver’s road victory.

Bo Horvat added two goals – the second into an empty net with 5.7 seconds left – and Troy Stecher also scored for the Canucks, who have won 9 of 11.

Devan Dubnyk made 26 saves, and Marcus Foligno scored for Minnesota.

PENGUINS 4, COYOTES 3: Teddy Blueger scored the deciding goal in the eighth round of the shootout as visiting Pittsburgh edged Arizona.

Pittsburgh’s Bryan Rust and Arizona’s Taylor Hall each scored in the third round of the shootout.

Jared McCann, Patric Hornqvist and Brandon Tanev scored in regulation for the Penguins, who swept a three-game Western trip. Evgeny Malkin had two assists.

SABRES 5, RED WINGS 1: Evan Rodrigues scored twice in the first 5:00, and Buffalo cruised to a win at Detroit.

Rodrigues entered with no goals in 25 games this season, but he ended that drought with a couple quick tallies against the Red Wings. Zemgus Girgensons also scored in the first period for the Sabres.

PANTHERS 8, MAPLE LEAFS 4: Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist, surpassing Olli Jokinen for the franchise’s career points lead with 420, as Florida beat visiting Toronto.

Mike Hoffman scored two goals for Florida, and Aleksander Barkov and Vincent Trocheck each had a goal and two assists. Frank Vatrano, Mike Matheson and Josh Brown also scored in the Panthers’ highest scoring game of the season. Brett Connolly had two assists, and Chris Driedger made 43 saves.

Mitch Marner scored twice for the Maple Leafs, and Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists. John Tavares also scored.

