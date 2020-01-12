LEWISTON – Constance R. Clabby, 88, of 19 Hilltop Ave., Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston. Born in Lewiston on April 25, 1931, she was the daughter of Harvey and Irene Lessard LaFlamme.Connie was a life-long Lewiston native, and she was proud of her Lewiston education. After working in the local mills for years, Connie went back to school to learn to cut hair, an accomplishment that she was very proud of. She was a homemaker, shoe shop seamstress, and hairdresser at Fred’s in New Auburn and out of her home.In 1967 Connie married the love of her life, John Clabby. Connie’s other love was dancing – everything from country line to ballroom, and she was active in the Countryside Dancers, DD Dancers, and the Portland Elks Lodge, #188. If you asked her age, she would always tell you she was “39”, and, as if to prove it, she and John danced together right up until her final illness. In her core, she relished sharing laughter and love with family and friends; performing a Shirley Temple act on stage proceeding to vaudeville and radio, people watching from her front porch and yard, feeling the sand and water at her feet on a blue blue blue sunny day at Old Orchard Beach, and filling her house with everyone on Christmas Eve. Connie was a member of Holy Cross Church, Prince of Peace Parish, and she was also a longtime member of the former St. Patrick’s Church.Connie is survived by her loving husband and dance partner, John of Lewiston; her son, Ronnie Letourneau and his wife Deborah of Poland Springs, her daughter, Diane and her husband Doug Dorr of Grants Pass, Ore.; three grandchildren, Jody Cloutier and his wife Alice of Seattle, Wash., Jason Cloutier and his wife Arlyn of South Paris, and Scott Letourneau of New Orleans, La. She also leaves behind three great-grandchildren, John, Jeremiah, and Brianna Cloutier. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by three brothers, Marcel, Roger, and Ronald LaFlamme.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, 2 – 4 & 7 – 9 p.m., at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine St., Lewiston. Interment at a later date, Mt. Hope Cemetery. Condolences may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

« Previous