MANCHESTER, N.H. – Linda Louise (Bean) Cammack, 71, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a brief illness at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester. Linda was born on Dec. 29, 1948 Auburn, Maine, the daughter of George and Eleanor (Curtis) Bean.

Linda was the wife of Daniel Cammack. They were married on June 6, 1969 in Winthrop. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Manchester, N.H., where they raised their sons, Shane and Matthew. While living in New Hampshire, the family would return to Maine during the summer months, where they enjoyed gatherings at their family camp.Linda was a woman with a wonderful personality and sense of humor. She enjoyed quilting, crafting, music, and spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Matthew Cammack; her brothers, Richard, Donald, and Kenneth Bean. She is survived by her two sons, Shane Daniel Cammack and wife Lorena of Lithia Springs, Ga., and Matthew Ryan Cammack and wife Michelle of Weare, N.H.; granddaughter and grandson Astoria and Kailen Cammack and stepgrandson Damian Delgado; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

