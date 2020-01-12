LEWISTON – Richard H. Lavoie, 75, of Sylvan Avenue, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Marshwood Nursing Home in Lewiston. He was born on May 18, 1944 in Lewiston the son of Donation and Myra Lavoie.

Dick loved going to camp in Turner, eating lobster and fried clams. He especially loved his four dogs Cocoa, Molly, Piper and Poppy.

Dick was predeceased by his parents and a sister Theresa Cyr. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Barbara J. Lavoie of Lewiston; sons Daniel, Donald and David Lavoie, all of Lewiston, daughters Donna Nava of Auburn, Darlene Morris of Idaho, daughters-in-law Nina, Lois, Robin Lavoie, all of Lewiston, son-in-law JT Morris of Idaho; brother Dennis Lavoie of Lewiston; 16 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Life will take place in Turner at his camp this summer. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston, ME 04240

