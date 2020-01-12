LEWISTON – Roger E. Olson, a resident of Wayne, passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2020 with his loving family at his side at D’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston. Roger was born June 28,1945, the son of the late Ellis Olson and Phyllis Turner Olson. He graduated from Berlin High School before enlisting in the United States Air Force where he served from 1964 to 1968. He was honorably discharged after four years of service. After returning home to Berlin N.H. he worked in the automotive industry. He then graduated from the New Hampshire Police Academy and served as a police officer for the City of Berlin for a short period of time. Upon moving to Lewiston, he worked for Emerson Chevrolet for 25 years. He was a hardworking man who loved his family. Roger is survived by his wife Rita whom he married in 1975; his children, David Olson and wife Jen of Fryeburg, Sandra Graul and husband Donald of Sabattus, Scott Olson and wife Cathy of Milton, N.H., Ryan Olson and wife Sue of Charleston, S.C., Matthew Olson and wife Tricia of Topsham; and 13 grandchildren, Adrienne, David and Svea Olson, Taylor and Adam Graul, Abby and Alex Olson, Dominic and Serena Olson, Noah, Connor, Liam and Emerson Olson.He is predeceased by his first wife Pauline Olson of Berlin N.H. (who passed away tragically in an automobile accident); his father Ellis Olson and mother Phyllis Turner Olson of Wentworth Location N.H.; his sister Leslie Aubin of Berlin, N.H. and his brother Paul Olson of Swanzey, N.H.Roger’s family would like to send a special thank you to all the staff at D’Youville Pavillon Alzheimer’s unit and the staff at Beacon Hospice for the excellent care they provided for Roger. A Mass of Christian Burial whonoring Roger’s life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. TUESDAY Jan. 14, at Holy Family Church at 607 Sabattus St., Lewiston. Committal prayers along with military honors will follow at St. Peters Cemetery at 217 Switzerland Rd., Lewiston. Family and friends are invited to visit Monday, Jan. 13, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.to 9 p.m at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home at 305 Alfred A. Plourde Pkwy, Lewiston.

Memorial donations in Roger’s memory may be made to :St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion Alzheimer’s Unit 102 Campus Ave. Lewiston, ME 04240

