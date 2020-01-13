BATH — The Chocolate Church Arts Center will present Blue Fuse on Saturday, Jan. 25. The Maine-based quartet of virtuosic musicians performs unmistakable “hot club” or “gypsy” jazz in the style of guitar legend Django Reinhardt, made popular in Paris in the 1930s and 1940s.

The group is composed of guitarists Adam Yeager and Craig Hensley, accordion player and vocalist Sonja Florman, and bassist and vocalist Craig Hensley. Together, Blue Fuse performs classic and contemporary tunes, and mixes in Latin beats and unexpected renditions of wide ranging material. A dance floor will be made available for those inclined to move to Blue Fuse’s infectious sound.

Other upcoming winter concerts will include performances by Muddy Ruckus, inventive Americana, on Feb. 1; Bill Staines, popular folk songwriter, on Feb. 7; and a comedy show with Johnny Ater and friends on Feb. 15.

Tickets for Blue Fuse in the annex at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., are $12 advance or $15 at the door. Tickets for all shows at the center can be purchased at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling 207-442-8455.

The Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath will present Blue Fuse on Saturday, Jan. 25. Submitted photo

