BOOTHBAY — The Boothbay Region Art Foundation and the Boothbay Harbor Chamber of Commerce have announced they will hold their annual “What’s Nude in Boothbay Harbor” art show beginning with a grand opening on Friday, Feb. 14, at the Boothbay Region Art Foundation Gallery. The show will run for two weeks through Feb. 29.

Art in any two or three dimensional medium, which celebrates the human form, will be accepted. The committee reserves the right to select pieces that will be displayed. The artist does not have to be a resident of the Boothbay area to enter.

Entry forms are available online at htts://Boothbayartists.org. For additional information, call the gallery at 207-633-2703.

