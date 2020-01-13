RANGELEY — The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce has announced the 27th annual Chili/Chowder Cook-Off will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Gingerbread House Restaurant.
Sponsored by the chamber, it is the kickoff for Snodeo Weekend.
There will be three categories of chili: Mild, Two Alarm (medium) and Three Alarm (hot), and a panel of judges will determine the winner in each category. Popular vote will determine the winner of Best Overall Chili.
There will be two categories for the chowder competition: fish/seafood and vegetable. A panel of judges will determine the winners in each category and, as with the chili, popular vote will determine the Best Overall Chowder.
Tickets will be available at the door or in advance at the chamber office, 6 Park Road. All are invited.
For more information, visit www.rangeleymaine.com.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Special Town Meeting, Norway Board of Selectmen agenda
-
Maine
World’s largest jetliner lands in Maine for medical problem
-
Maine
Gov. Mills to deliver her second State of the State on Jan. 21
-
Crime
Waterville man pleads not guilty to murder charge in woman’s shooting death
-
Encore
Maine Event Comedy presents The Tightest Five finals at Bear Bones Beer