RANGELEY — The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce has announced the 27th annual Chili/Chowder Cook-Off will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Gingerbread House Restaurant.

Sponsored by the chamber, it is the kickoff for Snodeo Weekend.

There will be three categories of chili: Mild, Two Alarm (medium) and Three Alarm (hot), and a panel of judges will determine the winner in each category. Popular vote will determine the winner of Best Overall Chili.

There will be two categories for the chowder competition: fish/seafood and vegetable. A panel of judges will determine the winners in each category and, as with the chili, popular vote will determine the Best Overall Chowder.

Tickets will be available at the door or in advance at the chamber office, 6 Park Road. All are invited.

For more information, visit www.rangeleymaine.com.

