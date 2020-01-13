LEWISTON — The Lewiston Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy is taking applications for its next 10-week session, which will run Wednesdays from Feb. 5 to April 15.

Classes are held from 6-8 p.m. at the police station on Park Street. There is no class Feb. 19.

Students will get an inside look at the day-to-day operations of the department. It’s an opportunity to engage with the department and to be informed on the services provided, to discuss current issues and to ask questions related to law enforcement.

Classes include a welcome tour; department history and tour at City Hall; undercover drug investigations, state task forces overview and current drug trends; criminal investigations and case preparation; evidence collection; use of force and basic tactics; tour of LA 911 at the Lewiston-Auburn 911 Center; fast action training simulation at Central Maine Community College; tour of Androscoggin County Jail; and discussion about the court system, Q&A with the chief.

Applications are available in the police station lobby or can be emailed. For more information, contact Officer Joe Philippon at [email protected] (preferred) or at 207-513-3010.

« Previous

Next »