Mexico High School Class of 1960 to gather for lunch
RUMFORD — The Mexico High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Gatch’s Restaurant. Spouses and guests are always welcome. For more information, contact Jeanne at 207-364-8841.
ELHS Class of ‘51 to meet for lunch
AUBURN — The Edward Little High School Class of ‘51 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, for its monthly luncheon at The Village Inn. All graduates and spouses are welcome.
