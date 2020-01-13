BETHEL — Down Home Maine of Western Mountains Senior College will present “Fear and Hope: Climate Change, Climate Solutions” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 in the Trustee Auditorium of Gould Academy’s McLauglin Science Building, Church Street, Bethel.

Cynthia Stanicioff, a citizen-naturalist, and Roberta Hill, a lake scientist, will explain why top climate experts and economists agree that the nation should follow the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

Down Home Maine is sponsored by Western Mountains Senior College. Programs featuring relevant and interesting Maine subjects are planned for future dates. All Down Home Maine programs are free to the public, however, donations are accepted. Light refreshments will be served.

