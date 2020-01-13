Lewiston Senior Cribbage League results

LEWISTON — Results for the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League for the week of Jan. 9 are: First place, Dick Champagne and Henry Maheux; second, Cecile Bussiere and Terry Parent; third, Edith Chambers and Ron Maheux; fourth, Cindy Boyd and Bob Cielinski; and fifth, Bert Cloutier and Pauline Quimby .

The cribbage league plays at 9 a.m. Thursdays. Players are encouraged to arrive early for practice play at the Lewiston Armory/Lewiston Senior Center, 60 Central Ave. Doors open at 8 a.m. For more information, call Roger Labbe at 207-212-9253.

Volunteers needed to help kids learn to read

PORTLAND — The Foster Grandparent Program is looking for volunteers to help children learn to read. If interested in helping to make a child feel successful, call to join the next training program for Foster Grandparents in Cumberland, York and Oxford counties.

Adults 55 and over can make a difference in the lives of others while earning a little extra money. Volunteers who commit to a schedule and meet income guidelines, receive a tax-free stipend, mileage reimbursement, training and recognition.

To learn more, call 207-773-0202 or e-mail [email protected]

Prospective students will shadow Hebron students

HEBRON — Hebron Academy has announced the winter Student Shadow Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20. Prospective students will have the opportunity to experience a day in the life at Hebron Academy first-hand. They will join current Hebron students in the classroom, at school meeting, on a tour of the campus and at lunch in the dining hall.

Director of Admissions Jenny Ridley said,“We have found that the best way to learn if Hebron Academy is right for you is to come for a visit. Our Student Shadow Day provides students with the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the Hebron community.”

Learn more and register online at https://www.hebronacademy.org/admissions/events/shadow-day or call the admissions team at 207-966-5225.

Teen challenge to showcase student skills

SOUTH PARIS — Oxford Hills Technical School has announced the eighth annual Oxford Hills Tech Challenge on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Tech Challenge is a showcase event in which students from 18 career and technical programs participate in skill-specific competitions and demonstrations for parents, community members and others.

Activities will include movie-making, MIG welding, automotive troubleshooting and children’s storybook writing. The events will be held throughout the OHCHS campus. The competitions are ongoing and concurrent so members of the public are invited to visit as many different programs for as long as they are able.

The challenge will begin at 3 p.m. and an awards/medal ceremony will be held at 7 p.m.

