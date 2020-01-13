BLUE HILL — Maine students high school age and younger who love to write original music can win prize money for their creative efforts: $250 for first place, $150 for second and $100 for third. Three winners will be chosen in each age group: Category I, students age 13 or younger and Category II, students age 14 through high school.

The deadline is Friday, Jan. 31, for sending an original music composition to the Bagaduce Music Lending Library.

Student composers and their families are invited to attend a Festival and Composition Workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 4, to be held at the Congregational Church in Blue Hill. The keynote speaker will be renowned educator and conductor Michael Butterman from Colorado.

Details about the competition, guidelines and entry forms are available on the Bagaduce Music website, www.bagaducemusic.org. For more information, call 207-374-5454.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: