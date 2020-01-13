CHESTERVILLE — The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers announce its schedule of meetings and events for 2020. All meetings are free and open to the public.

Jan. 28: Cooking with Spices and Herbs, led by Alison Haines.

Feb. 25: Hot Foods to Share, with everyone invited to bring a food to share with a recipe. Plans for the free Senior Citizens St. Patrick’s Day luncheon will be finalized and Sue Starrett will lead the group in making St. Patrick’s Day cards.

March 17: St. Patrick’s Day luncheon at noon in the Town Office.

March 20: Bake sale led by Linda Gramlich at noon at the Town Office to coincide with town voting.

March 24: Making Easter cards for nursing homes, led by Beckie Witham.

April 28: Exercising/Stretching with Linda Bauer.

May 26: Container Gardening with Kathleen Randall. Members will also choose a June outing event, which will be in place of a meeting.

June 9: Bake sale led by Linda Gramlich to coincide with statewide primary elections.

Sept. 29: Business matters, including planning programs, electing officers, collecting dues, choosing the Rotary Christmas Tree Project and voting on whether to sponsor the Town Halloween Party, led by Sue Gill.

Oct. 27: Making ornaments for the Rotary Christmas tree, led by Sue Starrett.

Nov. 3: Bake sale led by Linda Gramlich to coincide with Election Day.

Nov. 17: Planning the annual Town Christmas Party, led by Glenda Barker.

Dec. 13: Town Christmas Party from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Town Office. The group Christmas party will be announced by the person hosting.

Meetings are normally held on the fourth Tuesday of the month in the Town Office starting at 6:30 p.m. Notices of cancellations or postponements will be sent to dailybulldog.com and newscentermaine.com.

For more information, call 207-778-3156 and leave a message with name and number.