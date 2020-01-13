The Fresh Air Fund is looking for volunteer host families in Central Maine to invite New York City children to spend a vacation. Each summer, thousands of children from New York City’s low-income communities visit suburban, rural and small town communities along the East Coast and Southern Canada.

The Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit agency, has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children from low-income communities since 1877. First-time Fresh Air children are boys and girls, from age 7 to 13 who live in New York City. Children who are reinvited by host families may continue with the Fresh Air Fund through age 18 and can have extended trips.

For more information about hosting a Fresh Air child this summer, contact Katrina Cash-Staley at 207-420-5795 or visit www.FreshAir.org.

