On Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, arguably the largest crowd in Great Falls Forum history listened as Sarah Perry and retired State Police Lt. Walter Grzyb candidly discussed the 1994 murder of Sarah’s mother, Crystal Perry, in Bridgton and the subsequent investigation, ending in a 2006 arrest and eventual conviction of Michael Hutchinson. The murder is the subject of Sarah Perry’s book, “After the Eclipse: A Mother’s Murder, a Daughter’s Search.” It was named a New York Times Book Review Editor’s Choice, a Poets & Writer’s Notable Nonfiction Debut, and a Barnes & Noble Discover Great New Writers pick.

Throughout the hourlong forum, Perry and Grzyb exchanged questions about the investigation and discussed Crystal Perry’s life, Gryzb’s devotion to the case, and the impact the horrific incident and investigation had on Sarah’s adolescence.

