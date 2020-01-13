JAY — The Select Board voted unanimously Monday night to spend almost $3,000 from a capital reserve fund to repair a heat exchanger for the police station at the Municipal Building.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere told the board in December a hole was found and patched in a unit of the heating, ventilation and air condition system on the roof of the building. The heating system for the Town Office side was also not working properly.

At the time, LaFreniere said the patch would hopefully give the town time to investigate alternatives to fixing the unit that supplies heat to the Police Department.

Within a week following after the meeting, town officials discovered there was no option but to fix the heat exchanger, according to a memo LaFreniere wrote to the board. The units are 11 years old. The average life of such units is 10 to 12 years, according to LaFreniere.

There was exhaust leaking back into the building and the system would not stay running.

Repairs were made by ABT Plumbing, Heating and Cooling of Wilton at a cost of $2,973.11.

LaFreniere said the repair should give the town time over the next year or two to investigate repair or replacement options.

In other matters, the board agreed to issue a permit to the Maine Department of Transportation to allow a state contractor to haul backhoes, bulldozers and other construction equipment that exceeds the legal weight limit over posted municipal roads.

The state DOT is preparing to solicit quotes to replace the 7 Mile Stream Bridge on Route 140, also known as Intervale Road.

