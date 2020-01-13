AUGUSTA — The Katahdin Valley Boys will perform at the Fireplace Lounge at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, in Randall Student Center, University of Maine at Augusta, as part of the “Concerts at Jewett” series, sponsored by the University of Maine at Augusta College of Arts and Sciences and UMA Senior College. The concert is expected to sell out due to the limited seating (125 seats) of the Fireplace Lounge. Those planning to attend are encouraged to arrive early.

The concert was originally set for Jan. 12, but was rescheduled to Jan. 26 due to weather. This is also a change in venue during the Jewett Auditorium renovation.

The Katahdin Valley Boys take pride in presenting their audiences with top quality, traditional and contemporary bluegrass and bluegrass gospel music featuring tight harmonies and smooth solos. A popular Maine group, they have received awards from the Maine Country Music Association and the Maine Academy of Country Music and were named “Bluegrass Band of the Year” in 2012.

Tickets are $10, students $5, 12 and under free. Tickets are available at Dave’s Appliance in Winthrop and at the door. Because of limited seating, there are no online or mail order tickets for the concert. Call 207-621-3551 or email [email protected] for more information or visit https://www.umasc.org/.

