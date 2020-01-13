LEWISTON — LA Arts presents “The Color of Wild,” an exhibition of landscape paintings of inland Maine by artist Marsha Donahue. The exhibition will be on view at the LA Arts Gallery from Jan. 18 to March 1. Donahue will give a gallery talk Friday, Feb. 7, followed by a reception, from 5 to 7 p.m. Exhibitions and artist receptions are free and the community is invited to attend.

Donahue was born in Waterville and grew up in interior Maine. She holds degrees from the American University in Washington, D.C., and the Maine College of Art in Portland. Donahue has been an exhibiting artist and has also worked in art galleries in Washington, D.C., and Portland. For over 15 years Donahue has owned North Light Gallery in Millinocket, representing artists of the northern Maine interior and teaching watercolor and oil painting.

With an initial career as an oil painter, she turned to watercolor full-time following a studio fire in the 1990s. Self-taught as a water colorist, she has had four solo shows at Greenhut Galleries in Portland. Within the last few years, she has returned to oil painting and is now attempting to integrate both mediums into the painting process. Besides her own gallery, her work is also on view at the Littlefield Gallery in Winter Harbor. She lives with her husband, Wayne, a master plumber, and their dachshund, Dudley, in Millinocket.

Since 1973, LA Arts, the arts agency for Lewiston and Auburn has pursued a mission to engage and inspire a vibrant community through arts and culture. Learn more at www.laarts.org.

The LA Arts Gallery is at 221 Lisbon St. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: