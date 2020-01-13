SOUTH PORTLAND — Mad Horse Theatre Company will present “The Effect” by Lucy Prebble and directed by company member Christine Marshall. “The Effect” is a witty, thoughtful exploration of the nature of love and the treatment of depression. “The Effect” runs through Sunday, Jan. 26, at Mad Horse Theatre.

Tim Teeman of Daily Beast says, “ ‘The Effect’ is a profound and beautiful play about love and feeling: their creation, endurance and incalculable costs.” And The Guardian (UK) calls it “… [a] funny and heartbreaking play … a knotty drama, dealing with scientific objectivity, guilt, the mysteries of the human heart and brain and what makes us who we are, wrapped up in a deceptively simple and constantly entertaining package.”

Tickets are $23 for adults and $20 for seniors. If under 25, tickets are pay-what-you-can for all performances. The remaining pay-what-you-can date for “The Effect” is Thursday, Jan. 16. Pay-what-you-can tickets are only available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.

Mad Horse Theatre is at 26 Mosher St. Purchase tickets online at www.madhorse.com or call 207-747-4148 for more information.

