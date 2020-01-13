SOUTH PORTLAND — Mad Horse Theatre Company will present “The Effect” by Lucy Prebble and directed by company member Christine Marshall. “The Effect” is a witty, thoughtful exploration of the nature of love and the treatment of depression. “The Effect” runs through Sunday, Jan. 26, at Mad Horse Theatre.

Tim Teeman of Daily Beast says, “ ‘The Effect’ is a profound and beautiful play about love and feeling: their creation, endurance and incalculable costs.” And The Guardian (UK) calls it “… [a] funny and heartbreaking play … a knotty drama, dealing with scientific objectivity, guilt, the mysteries of the human heart and brain and what makes us who we are, wrapped up in a deceptively simple and constantly entertaining package.”

Tickets are $23 for adults and $20 for seniors. If under 25, tickets are pay-what-you-can for all performances. The remaining pay-what-you-can date for “The Effect” is Thursday, Jan. 16. Pay-what-you-can tickets are only available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.

Mad Horse Theatre is at 26 Mosher St. Purchase tickets online at www.madhorse.com or call 207-747-4148 for more information.

Mark Rubin and Amanda Eaton in Mad Horse Theatre Company’s presentation of “The Effect” by Lucy Prebble and directed by company member Christine Marshall. Submitted photo

Allison McCall and Jake Cote in Mad Horse Theatre Company’s presentation of “The Effect” by Lucy Prebble and directed by company member Christine Marshall. Submitted photo

