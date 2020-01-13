AUBURN — Maine Event Comedy presents Boston Comedy Festival finalist Janet McNamara at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Craft Brew Underground. The show will also feature Mike Gray and Ben Chadwick.

McNamara has regaled audiences all over New England with her authentic conversational style and awkwardly charming energy. She won the 2014 BeanTown Comedy Riots and has been featured in the Women in Comedy Festival, Ashville Comedy Festival and Burbank Comedy Festival. She was the ‘Golden Idol’ winner of American Idol season 10, an appearance that introduced a national audience to her joie de vivre and infectious energy.

“The Pride of Biddeford,” Gray is living proof that a horrible childhood can turn into an equally horrible adulthood. He performs throughout New England and was a finalist in the 2017 Best Bar Comic Competition.

Chadwick performs throughout Maine and recently opened for nationally touring comedians Eddie Pepitone and JT Habersaat.

The show is for age 21 and older; admission is pay-what-you-can. Craft Brew Underground is at 34 Court St. It was voted the No. 1 Craft Beer Bar in Maine and offers more than 200 choices of craft beer, cider and wine. For more information, call/text 207-513-0742 or email [email protected]

