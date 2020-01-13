The eclectic musical musings of Adams Kornblum Carney will be featured at the Oasis of Music beginning at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Carney is an Albuquerque, New Mexico, based musician. Originally from Maine, he studies classical voice performance and ballet at the University of New Mexico. He also performs on violin, incorporating his foundations in traditional music as much as he can. He will perform selections from Schubert, Poulenc, and Debussy, arranged for violin and voice, along with traditional and new tunes from around the world. “I look forward to presenting this new project of rearrangements at the Oasis of Music,” says Carney. Other Maine ties for this musician and dancer include the contradance band Volution, for which he plays flute and fiddle, and Maine Fiddle Camp, where he is on staff teaching flute and penny-whistle.

The Oasis of Music takes place every Wednesday. The Trinity Church is located at 247 Bates St., Lewiston. Admission is free, with donations accepted. For more information call (207) 344-3106.

