PORTLAND — Palaver Strings will present “On the Nature of Daylight” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Mechanics’ Hall Ballroom.

“On the Nature of Daylight” explores the gradual return of light marked by the winter solstice. The program will include “Winter” from Vivaldi’s beloved “Four Seasons,” featuring acclaimed violin soloist Nicholas Kitchen. Palaver Strings will also perform Max Richter’s “On the Nature of Daylight,” a musical meditation that juxtaposes desolation with pure beauty and gentleness and Mendelssohn’s radiant “Octet for Strings,” which with its youthful brilliance, captures the promise of spring.

Palaver Strings is a Maine-based musician-led string ensemble and nonprofit organization founded in 2014. Now in its sixth season, Palaver has established itself as a forward-thinking ensemble whose mission is rooted in community and creative programming. Equally passionate about education, Palaver has recently launched the Palaver Music Center in Portland, making high quality music education accessible to students of all backgrounds.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit palaverstrings.org.

