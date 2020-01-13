Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Adam Thibeault, 25, of Brunswick, on a charge of failure to stop for law enforcement, 9:10 p.m. Sunday, in Lisbon.

• Shane Rines Sr., 46, of Turner, on charges of violating conditions of release and theft by receiving stolen property, 11:45 a.m. Monday, on Center Bridge Road in Turner.

• Ernest Harvey, 63, transient, on charges of violating conditions of release and violation of protective order, 3:43 p.m. Monday, at 9 Callahan Circle in Mechanic Falls.

Auburn

• William Edwards, 30, of Wales, on a charge of theft, 6:45 p.m. Sunday, at Walmart.

• Ryan Leet, 30, of Gardiner, on a charge of failure to appear, 9:01 p.m. Sunday, at Denny’s.

• Mohamed Mohamud, 24, of Lewiston, on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release, 11:32 p.m. Sunday, on Court Street.

Lewiston

• Marissa Weston, 21, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 6:20 p.m. Monday at 38 Walnut St.

Accidents

• A vehicle driven by Brandon M. Therrien, 20, of New Gloucester struck a vehicle driven by Donald J. Zavadil, 51, of Hermon at 9:09 a.m. Thursday on Young’s Corner Road while Zavadil was slowing to make a right-hand turn onto Lost Valley Road. Therrien’s 2001 Chevrolet and Zavadil’s 2018 Volvo received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Nathaniel B. Buck, 61, of Buckfield struck a vehicle driven by Amelia R. Jones, 44, of Windsor at 12:59 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Starbucks on Mount Auburn Avenue. Buck’s 1999 Honda and the 2019 Nissan driven by Jones and owned by EAN Holdings LLC. Of Rockville, Maryland received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Guillermina Alward, 67, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Donna L. Varney, 44, of Turner at 4:31 p.m. Thursday on Center Street. Alward’s 2016 Nissan was towed and Varney’s 2013 Toyota received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Jay P. Beck, 42, of Lisbon struck a vehicle driven by Brittany N. Foley, 22, of Buckfield at 6:43 a.m. Friday on Center Street. Beck’s 2000 Nissan received functional damage and Foley’s 2002 Ford received no damage.

• A vehicle driven by Daniel J. Moreau, 60, of Jay struck a vehicle driven by Belinda R. Peabody, 48, of Leeds at 9:20 a.m. Friday on Center Street. Moreau’s 2019 Toyota and the 2013 Dodge driven by Peabody and owned by Pamela Gilbert of Turner were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Julez A. Julien, 31, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Robert B. Belanger, 52, of Mechanic Falls at 11:46 a.m. Friday on Goff Street. The 2007 Chrysler driven by Julien and owned by Carrie-Anne G. Edwards of Lewiston and Belanger’s 2006 Ford were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Carol A. Duguay, 52, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Taitum-Lynn E. Rice, 19, of Livermore Falls at 10:41 a.m. Saturday on Center Street. Duguay’s 2011 Toyota was towed and Rice’s 2001 Subaru received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Jacob M. Hemmings, 18, of Gray struck a vehicle driven by Nakita N. Ashby, 27, of Bangor at 4:56 p.m. Saturday on Washington Street. Hemmings’ 1993 Chevrolet and Ashby’s 2017 Chevrolet received functional damage.

