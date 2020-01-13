Androscoggin County

• Justin St. Pierre, 27, of 3 Privet Drive, Fryeburg, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2:29 p.m. Sunday on Welch Lane in Poland.

Lewiston

• Anthony Riordan Jr., 53, of Lewiston, on a charge of violation of conditions of release, 6:25 p.m. Saturday at 169 College St.

• Abdirizak Hassan, 26, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant, 8:15 p.m. Saturday at 169 Bartlett St.

• Jessica Vallee, 43, of Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 12:05 a.m. Sunday at the ACME Club.

« Previous

filed under: