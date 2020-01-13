LEWISTON — As part of a Maine Arts Commission “Creative Communities = Economic Development” grant to support the implementation of Cultural Plan LA, the Public Art Working Group of Lewiston and Auburn invites proposals for public artwork that will activate a gateway or key corridor within the community. Both new and existing works are eligible. The artwork may be temporary or permanent. The submission deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.

One work (or works) will be selected for installation in Lewiston and another for installation in Auburn. Each project has a $25,000 budget. Projects may be installed as early as May of 2020 and as late as August of 2021.

The CCED grant was awarded to the LA Metro Chamber of Commerce and L/A Arts in 2018 to support implementation of Cultural Plan LA. Specifically, grant funding was awarded to “utilize arts and culture to enhance LA’s image to attract residents, tourism and new investment” and to “further the position of arts and culture in local government.” Among other strategies for achieving these goals, two works of public art will be installed, one in each city, to generate interest in and support for public art as a community-builder and driver of economic development.

A budget proposal must cover all design, fabrication, transportation, documentation, insurance and installation expenses. The commissioned artist(s) will be required to provide evidence of appropriate liability, property damage and workers compensation insurance while working on the site.

The artwork will be a signature work designed to engage the public and activate one of the city’s gateways or key corridors. This might be an entrance into the downtown or another neighborhood; a strategic location within a current or emerging economic development corridor; or a strategic location along or within the river or a canal. The location will be publicly owned or controlled. Auburn especially welcomes proposals that would activate Anniversary Park in New Auburn. Questions regarding the viability of a proposed site may be submitted to [email protected]

Maine-based artists age 18 and over may apply. Artist teams are eligible to apply, including teams of artists from multiple disciplines.

A Selection Review Committee will evaluate submissions. It will review the materials to determine who to invite for a second round of evaluation. Artists selected for the second round will receive a $500 design fee for refining their proposals. Final proposals will include detailed models, drawings, renderings, samples of work and/or materials depending on the nature of the proposal. The final recommended proposal will be subject to review and approval of the respective city council.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: