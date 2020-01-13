SABATTUS — Joline’s senior trips has a full schedule from April through December.

April 17: Sugar Party Cabane a Sucre Megantic, Canada; $68 all inclusive with stops at Fromage Au Chaudière and Metro.

April 28: Encore Casino, Boston Harbor, New England’s newest casino; $44 includes transportation with driver gratuity and bingo with prizes on the bus.

May 19: Tribute to Carole King, Danversport Yacht Club, Massachusetts, $112 all inclusive.

June 22 to 26: Lancaster show and Dutch Country, including Hershey Chocolate World; $564 includes bus, four nights of lodging, eight meals and sightseeing.

July 21: On Golden Pond Tour with visit to Canterbury Shaker Village, lunch at Walters Basin followed by a guided boat ride on Squam Lake; $124 all inclusive.

Aug. 20: Live Texas Tenors in Concert 10th anniversary tour, Venus de Milo, Swansea, Massachusetts; $130 all inclusive

Sept. 12 to 20: Nine-day trip to Mackinac Island, Lake Huron, Michigan; passport needed; $819 covers transportation, eight nights of lodging, 14 meals, all sightseeing.

A cruise to Alaska will be offered in 2021 and those wishing to go need to sign up early.

Call Joline at 207-375-4627 to sign up or for more information. She is associated with the following seniors groups: First Auburn, New Auburn, Robin Dow and Sabattus. All seniors and seniors at heart are welcome to join the trips.

