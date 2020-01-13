SABATTUS — Joline’s senior trips has a full schedule from April through December.

April 17: Sugar Party Cabane a Sucre Megantic, Canada; $68 all inclusive with stops at Fromage Au Chaudière and Metro.

April 28: Encore Casino, Boston Harbor, New England’s newest casino; $44 includes transportation with driver gratuity and bingo with prizes on the bus.

May 19: Tribute to Carole King, Danversport Yacht Club, Massachusetts, $112 all inclusive.

June 22 to 26: Lancaster show and Dutch Country, including Hershey Chocolate World; $564 includes bus, four nights of lodging, eight meals and sightseeing.

July 21: On Golden Pond Tour with visit to Canterbury Shaker Village, lunch at Walters Basin followed by a guided boat ride on Squam Lake; $124 all inclusive.

Aug. 20:  Live Texas Tenors in Concert 10th anniversary tour, Venus de Milo, Swansea, Massachusetts; $130 all inclusive

Sept. 12 to 20: Nine-day trip to Mackinac Island, Lake Huron, Michigan; passport needed; $819 covers transportation, eight nights of lodging, 14 meals, all sightseeing.

A cruise to Alaska will be offered in 2021 and those wishing to go need to sign up early.

Call Joline at 207-375-4627 to sign up or for more information. She is associated with the following seniors groups: First Auburn, New Auburn, Robin Dow and Sabattus. All seniors and seniors at heart are welcome to join the trips.

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles