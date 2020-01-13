A few scattered snow showers are possible today which may leave up to one inch of accumulation. If you are experiencing snow in your area please let us know! pic.twitter.com/uPTN2fMq4v — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) January 13, 2020

Maine has cooled down after an unseasonably warm weekend. Monday possibly could see some light snow with high temperatures topping off in the upper 20s.

Another round of light snow is possible Tuesday night before temperatures warm up Wednesday. Which could be followed by more snow Thursday. Then a low pressure system is forecast to move into Maine during the weekend.

