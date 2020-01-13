PORTLAND — Grassroots crossover sensation We Banjo 3 will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Aura, 121 Center St.

Rolling right out of 2019’s successful “Roots To Rise” tour and the eponymous chart topping live record, Roots To Rise Live, We Banjo 3’s “Rise & Shine” winter/spring tour began in New York City and will hit 30 markets in the Northeast, Pacific Northwest, East Coast and Midwest before concluding in St. Louis at the end of March.

Debuting in the U.S. in 2012, We Banjo 3 has since emerged as fast-rising touring darlings in the country that two of the members now call home. The Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet, comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda and Fergal Scahill and Martin and David Howley, push musical boundaries while maintaining an unwavering devotion to the essential audience experience.

WB3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass and Celtic music with pop-sensible song craft to create a unique and gratifying signature sound. Brilliantly commanded instruments, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar and percussion, elevate lead singer David Howley’s propulsive voice. Live on stage, their songs carry the listener along until, at the perfect moment, the band crescendos into catchy choruses with pitch perfect harmonies.

We Banjo 3 deliver their music with such palpable rapport, stunning precision and infectious energy, it’s impossible to pigeonhole what kind of listener might suddenly consider themselves a WB3 fan. With recent performances at such broad ranging festivals s Merlefest, BottleRock, Summercamp, ROMP, Wintergrass and others, enthusiasts of almost every genre of music are taking notice. The band’s fall 2019 tour hit 13 U.S. markets over 18 days, with most shows sold out in advance.

We Banjo 3 released their sixth CD, “Roots To Rise Live,” in July of 2019 in conjunction of the band’s summer and fall 2019 U.S. tours. Recorded at The Ark in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the CD features a mix of original material, traditional compositions, select cover songs, and two previously unreleased tunes. The CD debuted at the beginning of August at #1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums Chart, spending four weeks in the peak position. The band’s 2018 studio recording, “Haven,” spent three weeks at #1 on that chart, marking the first time an Irish band held the #1 position on that chart. When “Haven” re-entered the chart at #5 in August 2019, joining “Roots To Rise Live” at the #1 position, WB3 made history again as the only Irish band to hold two top five chart positions simultaneously.

We Banjo 3 is committed to giving back to the community, and raising awareness around the issue of mental health is a cause that is dear to their hearts. Toward this effort, We Banjo 3 donate $2 for every T-shirt and CD sold on their U.S. tours to organizations that work to provide mental health resources. For 2020, We Banjo 3 is partnering with start-up not-for-profit Backline, which works to support the mental health of music industry professionals and their families by providing streamlined access to mental health and wellness services and educational resources specific to the work and lifestyle of the music industry community. For more information, visit www.backline.care.

Doors open at 7 p.m. The concert is open to patrons 18 and older. Tickets are $15 to $30 in advance and are available online via Ticketmaster. Tickets and information are available at www.webanjo3.com. For more information, call 207-772-8274 or visit auramaine.com.

