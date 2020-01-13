NEWTON, Mass. — Area students at Lasell University, listed below, were named to the Dean’s List for their strong academic performance in fall 2019.

Trevor Lachance, Minot; Sarah Walton, Mechanic Falls; Wyatt Edwards, Gray; Kiara Fournier, Caleb Roberts-Yarnevich and Alexis Gatto, all of Auburn.

