FARMINGTON — A Wilton man charged with gross sexual assault of a girl under age 15 was returned to jail Monday after he failed to post $10,000 cash bail.

Carl D. Boyington, 26, was arrested Friday by Wilton police officer Ethan Kyes and booked at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington.

On Monday, Boyington appeared before Justice Bruce Mallonee, who barred him from having any contact with children under age 16.

According to an affidavit filed by Wilton police officer Brian Lynch, the girl’s mother told Kyes on Dec. 27 that she discovered her daughter was having a sexual relationship with Boyington through Facebook messages that ended up on one of the mother’s electronic devices.

Kyes interviewed the girl — her mother was present at the time — who told police the two had sex three different days between Oct. 31 and Dec. 1, according to the affidavit.

After further investigation, Kyes attempted to interview Boyington on Friday but he refused and was arrested without incident.

Boyington’s case will be presented to a grand jury. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

He is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on March 24.

Scott Hess is the court-appointed defense attorney.

