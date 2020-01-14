CASTLETON, Vt. — Kathryn Albert of Lewiston graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in theater arts from Castleton University following the successful completion of the fall semester in December 2019. Albert will be recognized during the 233rd commencement on Saturday, May 16, at the Castleton Pavilion.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Jordan MacDonald of Kents Hill has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at American International College. Dean’s list students must have achieved a 3.3 to 4.0 GPA.

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several area students have been named to the University of Vermont dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school. Students on the dean’s list include:

Maxwell Allen, Pownal; Bronwyn Caswell-Riday, Topsham; Nicole Depaolo, Fryeburg; Tyme Finnerty, Poland; Maeve Gurnis, Fryeburg; Emma Hartl, Gray; Finn Johnston, Pownal; Noah Lind, Turner; Danielle Meader, Raymond; Emily Robbins, Bowdoin; Chelsea Seabold, Wilton; Molly Searway, Readfield; Andrew Siegel, Bethel; Isobel Straub, Rangeley; Chloe Veilleux, Turner.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Erin Holmes of Gray, a markets, innovation and design major in the class of 2021, was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University during the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.