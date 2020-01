AUBURN — Emerson Chevrolet-Buick co-sponsored the 7th annual Commit to Get Fit initiative in November at the St. Mary’s Nutrition Center, donating $1,500.

Commit to Get Fit promotes a healthy lifestyle.

The proceeds from the event also benefit the Marguerite d’Youville Fund for the Needy, which helps people in need in a variety of ways.

