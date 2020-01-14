Franklin County Arrest Log
Benjamin T. Young, 33, Fayette, criminal trespass, refusing to submit to arrest or detention-physical force, Jan. 8, Farmington Police Department.
Bridgette P. Gervais, 40, Jay, warrant forgery, Jan. 8, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.
Dean C. Sharp, 46, Avon, warrant failure to appear, Jan. 10, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Carl D. Boyington, 25, Wilton, gross sexual assault, Jan. 10, Wilton Police Department.
Kurt A. Rolbiecki, 29, Farmington, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 12, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.
Marcus D. Williams, 33, Windham, warrant failure to appear, Jan. 13, $250 bail, Maine State Police.
Robin S. Flagg Jr., 46, New Sharon, probation hold, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, Jan. 13, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.
