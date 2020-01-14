AUBURN — Biddeford Savings and Mechanics Savings recently donated $22,500 to local food pantries in their market areas to help fight the issue of food insecurity.

Maine ranks 12th in the nation for food insecurity. In the first week after the merger between Biddeford Savings and Mechanics Savings, both divisions wanted to address the issue of food insecurity with donations to several food pantries.

High Street Food Pantry in Auburn and Trinity Jubilee Center in Lewiston were among those to receive a $2,500 donation.

