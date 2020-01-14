LEWISTON – Diane I. Rich, 72, of Tucson, Ariz., passed away Dec. 27, 2019 at home due to complications of COPD/Lung Cancer, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, Gerald M. Rich Jr.

Diane was born in Lewiston on Jan. 2, 1947, the daughter of Yvonne A. (Legere) and Joseph C. Grandbois. She graduated from Lewiston High School class of 1964 and married Jerry in 1966.

Diane then helped push her husband through New Mexico School of Mines and onto a full life in Tucson, Ariz. She thoroughly enjoyed being called a Domestic Engineer and raised three beautiful children. Diane had a happy life, loved Maine and Arizona and did everything she wanted to do. Diane will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. Her greatest hobby in life was raising her own children and “helping” to raise several other of her children’s friends and children. She always proclaimed that being a mother was her greatest gift in life. Diane will be loved and missed forever.

She is survived by her three children, daughter Shelly Bergman, and her husband Scott, son Scott, and son Sean and his wife Christie, all in Arizona. She is also survived by stepgranddaughter Lindsay (Bergman) Chandler and her husband Chris and great-granddaughters Ella and Ari; two grandchildren, Travis and Rylee Rich and Lauren “pseudo-grand-daughter.”

She is survived by her brother Dick Grandbois and his wife, Carol, sisters Priscilla Morse and husband Al, Debbie Stanley and husband Ronnie, and sister-in-law (more of a sister) Beverly Haynes and her husband John. She is also survived by her nephews Hank and Dennis Morse, John Normandeau, Eric Stanley and Jerry Haynes, and nieces Laurie St. Pierre, Wendy Tardif, Cheryl Ramsay (Haynes); Elaine, Jill, Linda, Donna and Heidi (Young); and Becky Normandeau, all part of her extended family who loved her deeply.

She is preceded in death by her parents and stepfather Pierre A. Gilbert; sister Blanche Normandeau and her husband Bill, and sister-in-law Connie Young and her husband Art.

Link to Tucson obituary with photos and her favorite charity, in lieu of flowers, follows.

https://www.adairfuneralhomes.com/book-of-memories/4072352/Rich-Diane/index.php]

« Previous