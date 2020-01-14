JAY – Evelyn “Diane” Durrell, 85, of Jay passed away unexpectedly at her home of natural causes into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Diane was born in Wilton to Guy and Ruth (North) Phinney on July 22, 1934. She graduated from Jay High School in the Class of 1954 where she was known by her “formal” name of Evelyn. While in school, she worked many summers at the girls camps at Kineowatha. She was employed at Jay Elementary School for over 25 years as an Ed Tech where she made many life-long relationships with her students and co-workers.

On Jan. 5, 2008, she married Robert “Bob” Durrell, Sr. at Jay Baptist Church. She and her husband were members of Calvary Hill Baptist Church in Wilton.

She enjoyed snowmobiling and ATV rides with her husband and friends and just taking long rides. She was especially fond of Wilson Lake, and any time spent at the ocean and in Rockland. She was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, enjoyed the outdoors and feeding her “feathered friends” who she enjoyed watching. Her favorite times, that she cherished, were when she was with her family and friends.

Diane is loved by her husband, Bob of Jay; and her three children, Ellen (Dan) Soucy of Houlton, Steven (Tina) St. Jean of Greenville, S.C. and Ann (Randy) Souther of Livermore Falls ; Bob’s children, Bob (Donna) Durrell Jr. of Livermore, Gene (Tracy) Durrell of Whitefield, Sheri McPherson of Livermore Falls and James (Hesed) Durrell of Tampa, Fla.; grandchildren Elizabeth (Soucy) Newkirk, Brittany Alexander, Christopher St. Jean, Brittany Tainter, Stephen and Griffin Souther, Tom and Mike Durrell, Annika King, Brittany Greenman, Garrett and Kaley MCPherson, Mandie Pepperman, Karina Durrell, Sara Durrell and Felicia McCormick. She was “GG” (Great-Grammie) to Jonah, Juji, Brayden, Anna Grace, Benson, Baby Tainter (July ‘20), Jacob, Ryder, Anson and Cruze; special niece and nephews Helen Sue (Phinney) Werdick, Roger Rowling and Charles Rowling and their families.

She was predeceased by her niece Ruthie (Rowling) Maxfield; sister Marcia Rowling and her Big-Brother Everett Phinney.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road (Rte. 133) Jay, on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday morning at 11 a.m. from the Calvary Hill Baptist Church 195 US Rt. 2E, Wilton, with Pastor Barry E. Trask officiating. Following services, the church hospitality committee will be hosting a comfort reception in the church undercroft. All are welcome. Spring committal services will be held on Friday May 8 at 10 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton. You are invited to leave a kind word of grateful remembrance on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Her family suggests that those wishing may give remembrance gifts to the: Calvary Hill Baptist Church

PO Box 811

Wilton, ME 04294

