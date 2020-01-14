AUBURN – Jeanne G. Grady, 91, a resident of the Chapman House in Auburn went to join her beloved husband and best friend, Arthur Grady, on Jan. 9, 2020. Her passing, like her life, was in the company of those who cherished her dearly.She was born April 28, 1928 in Lewiston, the daughter of Blanche and Louis Parent. She attended local schools and worked in Lewiston’s shoe industry for a number of years before meeting the love of her life, Arthur. She spent the next 20 years as a devoted wife and mother accompanying Arthur during his Navy career.Following his retirement and after spending a few years in New Gloucester, she and Arthur moved to Mechanic Falls and became an active part of that community for the next 33 years. During this time, she went back to work in the shoe industry and became very involved with the Lions Club and Our Lady of Ransom Catholic Church.After Arthur’s passing in 2005 she moved to Barker Arms Apartments in Auburn, living there for the next six years before moving into the Chapman House, also in Auburn, until her passing. We would like to extend a very special thanks to the staff and management at the Chapman House for the care and love they extended, from the first warm welcome when she arrived five years before, to the extraordinary care and attention she received in her final months. While so many people have been instrumental in Jeanne’s life over the past few years, a special note of thanks to goes to her niece, Pauline Goyette and husband Ray, as well as her cousin Rene Goulet and his wife Joylene. Their weekly visits and support over the years were a godsend in filling the void left by the passing of Arthur and the gaps between her son’s visits.She is survived by her son, Paul Grady and wife Marti of Springfield, Va.; and three grandchildren, Matthew Grady in Woodbridge, Va., Jonathon Grady in Lorton, Va., and Rebecca Grady in San Antonio, Texas.Condolences may be shared with the family at www.thefortingroupauburn.comVisiting hours will be held at Fortin\Auburn on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Auburn followed by committal prayers at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston.Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545. In lieu of flowers,contributions to the: Chapman House Activity Fund 41 Pleasant St. Auburn, ME 04210 would be appreciated. These contributions greatly enrich the lives of the residents through a variety of activities, events, and celebrations – something dearly loved by Jeanne

