LEWISTON – Surrounded by her sisters, Joan E. “Joanie” Patrick, 70, of Lewiston passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center. Joanie was the fourth child of eight children and was the daughter of Doris W. Patrick and Kenneth L. Patrick.She was born on Nov. 11, 1949 in Livermore and was educated in the Lisbon school system. With George Ouellette, Joanie had two sons, Heath and Casey. Joanie doted on her grandchildren, Jailynn and Kale and adored her grandchildren Chris and Lilyana from afar. Joanie worked various jobs in the food industry and retiring from Dingley Press in Lisbon. For most of Joanie’s life, she made her home in Lisbon Falls and Lisbon and recently moved to Lewiston.Our Joanie shared the Patrick love of Christmas, had a wicked sense of humor and would give you the shirt off her back. She was an excellent cook and loved to entertain her family.She is loved and already missed by her brother, Justin Patrick of Lisbon Falls, her sisters, Justine Patrick of Lisbon, Loretta Patrick of Brunswick and Susan Patrick of Durham; sons, Heath Ouellette of Lisbon, Casey Ouellette of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Jailynn and Kale Ouellette of Winthrop, Chrisopher Landry and Lilyana Ouellette of Austin, Texas; and brother-in-law, Donald Carpenter of Vermont. She was well-loved by her many nieces and nephews with some referring to her as “Aunt Joanue” which she loved! In heaven, Joanie will be reunited with her Mom and Dad; her brothers, Kenroy and Daniel Patrick, sister, Lynne Patrick Carpenter, sister-in-law, Linda Patrick; and her niece, Marcy Patrick Cox. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Crosman Funeral Home in Lisbon.

