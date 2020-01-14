LEWISTON – Jolline D. Soule, 63, of Lewiston, passed away on Jan. 11, 2020 in Lewiston. She was born on August, 11, 1956 in Lewiston to parents Gerard N. and Doris (Dionne) Deraps.Jolline attended St. Mary’s Elementary School and Jordan High School. She was a member of the Pastime Club, 20M Club, and Centreville. She worked for Crest Shoe until 2011 when she became disabled. She enjoyed going to the casino, and loved hot air balloons and especially cherished time spent with family, and her dogs.She was predeceased by all grandparents; her mother, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clinton and Margaret Soule; and her dog, Queenie.Surviving her are her husband, Shawn Soule; father Gerard Deraps; 7 siblings, Diane and husband Frenchie Gendron, Denise and husband Paul Morin, Ronald and wife Mary Deraps, Lisa Shorette and partner Ron Nearon, Elaine Deraps and partner Scott Lagasse, Mark Deraps, and Pierre Deraps and partner Jen Lessard;sister-in-law, Kathy Beaudoin and husband Raymond, brothers in law, Mike Soule and Karen, Padraic Soule and Ginny, and Kevin Soule, beloved dogs, Foxie, Khuna and Shadow, her many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and her extended family from the dog park.The family would like to give a special thank you to nurses on M1 at CMMC and the infusion center, and Dr. Rausch and his staff as well as to Androscoggin Home Hospice. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, January 17 from 10-11 a.m. at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston where a service will follow at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net Donations may be made in her memory to the:Dempsey Center 29 Lowell St. Lewiston, ME 04240

