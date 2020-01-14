LEWISTON – Lena B. Labonte, 99, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice in Auburn. Born in Berlin, N.H., on Sept. 29, 1920, she was the daughter of John and Maria Couture Paquette.

On July 4, 1942, she married the love of her life, Wilfred N. Labonte. Mr. Labonte passed away in 2001. She was always a hard worker, and was employed for many years as a fancy stitcher in local shoe shops. Lena enjoyed Bingo with friends, playing the slots at Oxford Casino twice a week, walking on the track at Bates College, and visiting her daughter in California, but her greatest joy came from time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A member of Holy Cross Church, Prince of Peace Parish, she is survived by two sons, Gerard W. of Lewiston, and Paul F. and wife Carol of Lisbon, a daughter, Dorothy and husband Maurice Boucher of Yorba Linda, Calif.; ten grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, January 16, at Holy Cross Church. Interment will be in the spring at Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.

Donations, condolences, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in her memory to the:

American Cancer Society

PO Box 22478

Oklahoma City, OK 73123

