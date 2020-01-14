Arrests

Androscoggin County

• James Foss, 28, transient, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, 12:10 p.m. Tuesday at Horton and Walnut streets in Lewiston.

• Jacob Carlton, 32, of Livermore Falls, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 4:52 p.m. Tuesday at 192 Haines Corner Rd. in Livermore Falls.

Auburn

• Michael Perry, 39, transient, on a charge of criminal trespassing, 8:15 p.m. Monday at 7 Forest Ave.

• Shayne Davis, 24, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8:17 p.m. Monday on Lake Street.

• Jason Gammon, 34, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 12:03 p.m. Tuesday at 63 Spring St.

Lewiston

• Kevorn Haywood, 32, of Brooklyn, New York, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 6:38 p.m. Monday at 171 Park St.

• David Martinez, 30, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 8 p.m. Monday at 171 Park St.

• Mark Boyd, 41, of New York, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees and a charge of fugitive from justice, 10:30 p.m. Monday at 319 Main St.

• Stephen Greenleaf, 66, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 2:07 a.m. Tuesday on Bates Street.

• Danielle Dyer, 26, of Lewiston, on charges of theft and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 311 Spofford St.

• Mickiel James, 31, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at 171 Park St.

• Matthew Lyons, 21, of Lewiston, on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 56 Spring St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Ngonidzaishe V. Ditima, 33, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Janine A. Potvin, 52, of Minot at 3:10 p.m. Monday on Young’s Corner Road. Ditima’s 2001 Toyota and Potvin’s 2002 GMC were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Michael E. Daniels, 65, of Otisfield struck a vehicle driven by David J. Scott, 25, of Lewiston at 3:28 p.m. Monday at Center Street and Mount Auburn Avenue. The 2012 Dodge driven by Daniels and owned by Ride Source Inc. of Norway and Scott’s 2011 Ford received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Kalab M. Harris, 28, of Mechanic Falls struck a vehicle driven by Susan E. Huckaby, 72, of Otisfield at 11:39 p.m. Monday in The Big Apple parking lot on Minot Avenue. Harris’ 2004 Ford and Huckaby’s 2009 Toyota received functional damage.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Sarah Marie R. Roberts, 21, of Lewiston struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Melissa A. Simao, 31, of Auburn at 1:51 p.m. Saturday on Main Street while Simao was stopped at a traffic light. Roberts’ 2009 Nissan was towed and Simao’s 2015 Dodge received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Jonathan R. Walthers, 23, of Lewiston struck a parked vehicle owned by Abdiwahid O. Ahmed of Lewiston at 5:35 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of an apartment building on Fairmount Street. The 2002 Toyota driven by Walthers and owned by Melinda R. Smiley of Lewiston was towed and Ahmed’s 2017 Toyota received minor damage.

