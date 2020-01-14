While Tuesday has started dry, National Weather Service meteorologists have forecast precipitation this evening. That may mean light snow or freezing drizzle — which can create slick conditions overnight.

After a warmer Wednesday with highs in the 40s, winds will pick up while temperatures drop Thursday. And several inches of snow is forecast for Thursday inland. Southern Maine should see rain.

Temperatures are expected to get much colder Friday before another low pressure system moves in Saturday. That storm can spread heavy snow accumulations across much of Maine through Sunday morning.

Information from WGME and the National Weather Service was used in this report.

