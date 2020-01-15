AUBURN — Renee Giusti has been hired as the administrative assistant of the Androscoggin Historical Society.
She has experience in sales and customer support at companies in New York and as office manager of Four Star Lighting and Electric in Lowell, Massachusetts. Locally, she has been a preregistration specialist at St. Mary’s/St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Lewiston and farm stand manager at Springworks Farm in Lisbon.
Giusti received her bachelor’s degree in English and art history from the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth.
