VFW Open

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, located at 64 Jewell St in Jay is now open to the public. Activities are karaoke on Mondays from 6-9 p.m., cribbage on Wednesdays at 6 p.m., live music and dancing on Thursdays at 7 p.m., Public Supper on Fridays at 5 p.m.

Public Supper

EAST WILTON —On Saturday evening, January 18, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., there will be a public supper, at the Harland M. Harnden, Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, in East Wilton, Maine. The menu will be chicken pie, vegetables, rolls, ginger bread and whipped cream and beverages $9 for adults and $5 for those under the age of 12. For more information, you may call 778-2354.

Baked Bean Supper

NEW SHARON — Jan. 25 at the New Sharon United Methodist church, 18 Starks Rd., will be holding a baked bean supper with assorted casseroles and salads, chop suey, plus hot rolls, cole slaw, homemade pies. The cost will be adults – $9 and $3.50 for children. The church is handicap accessible and take out meals are also available

Cribbage Tournament

JAY — Spruce Mountain High School Nordic Ski team is having a cribbage tournament fundraiser on Thursday, January 23 from 6-9 p.m.in the high school cafeteria. It is a doubles tournament, $10/adult, $5/students. To preregister or for information please contact Kerry Brenner. email: [email protected] or 897-4336 ext. 418

« Previous

Next »

filed under: